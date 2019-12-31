HAPPY NEW YEAR, BASTARDS: Trump Threatens to Pummel Iran on New Year’s Eve

KABOOM. That escalated quickly.

Donald Trump: “…Iran will be held fully responsible for lives lost, or damage incurred, at any of our facilities. They will pay a very BIG PRICE! This is not a Warning, it is a Threat. Happy New Year!”

The U.S. Embassy in Iraq is, & has been for hours, SAFE! Many of our great Warfighters, together with the most lethal military equipment in the world, was immediately rushed to the site. Thank you to the President & Prime Minister of Iraq for their rapid response upon request…. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) December 31, 2019

You can bet your a$$ traitors like Kerry and Jarrett have their fingerprints all over this Iran skirmish at the US Embasy in Iraq. Why not? Who is going to investigate & prosecute them? The FBI/DOJ?

This story is developing.