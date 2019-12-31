HAPPY NEW YEAR, BASTARDS: Trump Threatens to Pummel Iran on New Year’s Eve

KABOOM. That escalated quickly.

Donald Trump: “…Iran will be held fully responsible for lives lost, or damage incurred, at any of our facilities. They will pay a very BIG PRICE! This is not a Warning, it is a Threat. Happy New Year!”

This story is developing.

