WATCH: U.S. Forces Arrive At Embassy In Baghdad To Stop Attack; Trump Drops Big Statement

American military forces arrived on scene at the U.S. Embassy in Baghdad, Iraq, on Tuesday to stop a terrorist attack against the embassy that was being carried out by thousands of attackers.

President Donald Trump announced that Iran would be held “fully responsible” for any lives lost or damage to the facility and that they would pay “a very big price.”

VIDEO: AH-64 Apaches protect @USEmbBaghdad. 🚁“We have taken appropriate force protection actions to ensure the safety of American citizens…and to ensure our right of self-defense. We are sending additional forces to support our personnel at the Embassy.”~@EsperDoD 🇺🇸🇮🇶 pic.twitter.com/amABHBAOcL — OIR Spokesman Col. Myles B. Caggins III (@OIRSpox) December 31, 2019

U.S. Marines assigned to Special Purpose Marine Air-Ground Task Force-Crisis Response-Central Command (SPMAFTF-CR-CC) 19.2, prepare to deploy from Kuwait in support of a crisis response mission, Dec. 31, 2019. Video via @USMC🇺🇸 pic.twitter.com/MgW4fLl6Rf — Dan Scavino Jr.🇺🇸 (@Scavino45) December 31, 2019

“The U.S. Embassy in Iraq is, & has been for hours, SAFE! Many of our great Warfighters, together with the most lethal military equipment in the world, was immediately rushed to the site,” Trump tweeted. “Thank you to the President & Prime Minister of Iraq for their rapid response upon request Iran will be held fully responsible for lives lost, or damage incurred, at any of our facilities. They will pay a very BIG PRICE! This is not a Warning, it is a Threat. Happy New Year!” – READ MORE