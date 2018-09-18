Happy Days: Record low 12% worried about economy, great time to get a job

Americans are happy with the booming U.S. economy, and a near record think the job market is the best ever, according to a sweeping new survey.

Just 12 percent mention “economic issues” as the top problem in the country, even lower than when the dot-com rage was boosting stocks to record highs in 2000, according to the latest Gallup survey.

And that is a five-point drop in just one month, confirming that Americans are satisfied with the direction of the economy under President Trump.

What's more, said Gallup, "In the current September survey, 55 percent of Americans say the economy is getting better, among the highest proportions saying this since 2004. A near-record-high 64 percent say now is a good time to find a quality job; workers remain upbeat about their job security; and employee engagement is at record highs."

Donald Trump Jr. said on Saturday that no intelligent people believe former President Obama helped the economy or foreign policy.

“No one with a brain actually believes he did anything good for our economy or for our foreign policy,” Trump Jr. told “Breitbart News Saturday.”

“The biggest joke I’ve seen in the last two years is Obama … trying to claim this economy because his policies of overtaxation, oppressive regulation,” he said, tearing into the former president for his claiming credit for the economy earlier this month.

“That drove this country into the ground. That led to the worst recovery in the history of probably economics but certainly our country’s history,” Trump Jr. added.

Others have also questioned the length of the Obama recovery.