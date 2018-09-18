FLASHBACK: Remember When ‘View’ Hosts Dismissed Rape Claims against Liberals?

The co-hosts of The View on Monday hammered Supreme nominee Brett Kavanaugh and took very seriously the sexual assault claims against the conservative. Joy Behar deemed them “credible” and called for the nomination to be delayed. On a day like this, it’s important to remember that these hosts are hypocrites who have a double standard when it comes to sex accusations. If it’s a liberal politician like Bill Clinton or Hollywood director Roman Polanski, they don’t seem to care.

On January 5, 2016, Behar was confronted by token conservative Paula Faris with the rape and assault allegations against Clinton. Then-co-host Faris reminded: “Juanita Broaddrick, Kathleen Willey. They say that he [Clinton] either exposed himself to them, raped them or groped them.” Behar openly admitted her double standard: “He is a dog. Let’s face it.” She later declared, “But I still will vote for Bill Clinton because he votes in my favor.”

To be absolutely clear, Behar is fully aware of the appalling things Ted Kennedy did: “Chappaquiddick. I mean, a girl drowns and he abandons her and she drowned and women still voted for Teddy Kennedy. Why? Because he voted for women’s rights. That’s why.” – READ MORE

While the panel on “The View” was discussing President Donald Trump’s recent comments on how well the federal government’s response was to Hurricane Maria last year, co-host Joy Behar insinuated that she hopes he does not live for another 20 years.

The remark was made after Trump said Tuesday that the aid response to Puerto Rico was an “unsung success.”

“This man will never apologize. If he lives another 20 years, God forbid, if he lives another 20 years — well, he could be, like, 105 by the time he … he, you know, we’ve got him here for the next…,” Behar said. – READ MORE