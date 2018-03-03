Hannity on Nunes’ Letter to Sessions: ‘The Scandal Is Getting Bigger and Bigger’ (VIDEO)

In his opening monologue Thursday night, Sean Hannity reacted to a letter House Intelligence Committee Chairman Devin Nunes (R-Calif.) wrote to Attorney General Jeff Sessions detailing how the FBI may have broken bureau protocols and violated criminal statutes by using unverified information during the 2016 election to obtain a surveillance warrant on a Trump campaign aide.

Nunes listed five criminal statutes that were possibly violated, including conspiracy, obstruction of justice and contempt of court. It also cites statutes that make it a crime to willfully deprive a person of a right protected by the Constitution and another preventing unauthorized electronic surveillance.

Hannity noted that the FBI itself in its Domestic Investigations and Operations Guide acknowledges, “The accuracy of information contained within FISA applications is of the utmost importance. … Only documented and verified information may be used to support FBI applications [FISA] to the court [FISC]. – READ MORE

