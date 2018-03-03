ENVIRONMENTALIST SCAM: Scientist Withholds Information, Prompting Massive Lawsuits Against Agricultural Giant

When people say that environmentalists twist or delete facts in order to achieve their ends, this is what they’re talking about: one scientist withheld crucial information so that the World Health Organization would condemn the agriculture business giant Monsanto for causing cancer. Here’s the story:

Monsanto sells a weedkiller called glyphosate, which is popularly known as RoundUp. Roundup is the world’s most widely used pesticide; roughly 250 million pounds is sprayed on U.S. crops every year.

Although the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency and the European Food Safety Authority had declared that Roundup does not cause cancer, suddenly, in 2015, the International Agency for Research on Cancer (IARC), part of the U.N.’s World Health Organization, declaredRoundUp a probable carcinogen. That prompted 184 plaintiffs in California to sue Monsanto, triggering hundreds of other entities to sue Monsanto and use the IARC claim to buttress their case.

But wait: according to Reuters, the scientist who headed the IARC’s review panel on glyphosate knew of an important study, on which he himself served as a senior researcher, that strongly suggested Roundup did not cause cancer, but he withheld the information from the RoundUp review panel.

When Aaron Blair, an epidemiologist from the U.S. National Cancer Institute, served as the chairman at a meeting of 17 specialists at the International Agency for Research on Cancer in France in March 2015, he refused to inform the IARC about the study, allowing them to think glyphosate caused cancer. – READ MORE

