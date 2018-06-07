Hannity and Gorka headed to Singapore for Trump-Kim summit

Former White House aide Sebastian Gorka and Fox News host Sean Hannity will be in Singapore during President Trump‘s summit with North Korean leader Kim Jong Un next week.

Gorka, who serves a Fox News contributor and has also written for The Hill, said on Fox Business Network on Wednesday that he and Hannity will be in Singapore to participate in the network’s coverage of the historic summit.

Sebastian Gorka announces that he and Sean Hannity are heading to Singapore pic.twitter.com/UwV0uDLUnM — Dave Brown (@dave_brown24) June 6, 2018

Fox News confirmed that Hannity will host his prime-time show live from Singapore for three days next week. In addition, “Fox News Sunday” with Chris Wallace will air from Singapore this weekend.

Gorka’s comment comes about a week before Trump’s scheduled meeting with Kim at the Capella Hotel on Sentosa Island in Singapore. Trump is reportedly getting daily briefings on North Korea and the White House has said a team of U.S. officials is already in Singapore making final preparations for the summit. – READ MORE

