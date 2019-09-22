‘Handmaid’s Tale’ author says climate change will cause more car accidents because of brain oxygen deprivation

Margaret Atwood, Canadian author of dystopian novel, “The Handmaid’s Tale,” appeared on “The View” Friday, where she issued ominous warnings about climate change.

During her diatribe, Atwood said that climate change will eventually cause a spike in car accidents, because less oxygen in the air means less oxygen in the brain.

“OK,” she began. “The thing to keep your eye on is the warmth of the ocean. Because if the ocean warms too much, the marine algae that make 60 to 80 percent of the oxygen we breathe will die, and we will choke to death.”

If choking to death doesn’t scare you, car accidents should, probably — because, according to the 79-year-old feminist author, that’s what’s coming next.

"We'll have a lot of traffic accidents first because our brains will be oxygen-starved, but that's the thing that will really do us in," Atwood said. "If you have no oxygen, you're not going to be worrying about the monster hurricanes."