Meadows: ‘This Is Just Not a Russian Hoax — This Is a Ukrainian Hoax, and It’s Not Even by a Legitimate Whistleblower’

Saturday on Fox News Channel’s “Justice,” Rep. Mark Meadows (R-NC) dismissed allegations from a so-called whistleblower claiming President Donald Trump used the power of his office to pressure the Ukrainian government to investigate Hunter Biden, son of Democratic presidential hopeful former Vice President Joe Biden.

Meadows said he had been following the storyline since May and categorized it as a hoax and deemed the whistleblower as illegitimate.

Partial transcript as follows:

PIRRO: Wow. So let’s talk about all this with Republican Congressman Mark Meadows, who joins me now live. Okay, Congressman, so the issue seems to be that Biden pressured Ukrainian officials to fire the prosecutor investigating his son, Hunter’s business in the Ukraine, where it’s estimated he made millions in a business with which he had no expertise or training.

So when he is asked and the initial part of that sound, you know, whether or not he talked to his son about doing business in the Ukraine? The answer is no. His own son answered in a “New Yorker” piece, and I think we have a full screen of it, and he said that he had spoken to his father, as Hunter recalled, his father discussed Burisma, which was that company with him just once. “Dad said, ‘I hope you know what you’re doing.’ And I said, I do.”

So right on its face, Joe Biden either didn’t recollect or intentionally misled or lied by saying he never spoke to his son about the Ukraine and the business there.

But more significant, the interview where Joe Biden kind of takes a victory lap and says, hey, look, I got the prosecutor fired, because I was withholding billions from Ukraine. What’s your take on that?

REP. MARK MEADOWS (R-NC): Well, my take on that is exactly the kind of thing that they’ve been accusing President Trump of all along. Can you imagine if the prosecutor in Ukraine, if his name was Bob Mueller, what would have happened? Oh, my gosh, I mean, everything would have gone — I want to talk about Ukraine.

You know, the Democrats have really walked into it, because I can tell you that the investigation with regards to Joe Biden’s son, and also the investigation in terms of other D.N.C. operatives working in the Ukraine, happened months ago. We’ve been following this. I’ve been working on this since back in May. So I can tell you this is just not a Russian hoax. This is a Ukrainian hoax, and it’s not even by a legitimate whistleblower.

I mean, there’s been reports, Judge out there that actually the whistleblower didn’t learn about any of this on the job. Actually, it was hearsay. And so when you start to look at the bottom line of all of this is, one, it does need to be investigated. And so I’m calling on my Democratic colleagues, let’s look at it. And I think at the end of the day, Joe Biden will be the one that is left with egg on his face. – READ MORE