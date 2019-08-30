Hamas-Linked Organization Partners With U.S. Census Bureau

The Council on American-Islamic Relations (CAIR) revealed on Wednesday that the organization is officially partnering with the United States Census Bureau to promote Muslim participation in the upcoming decennial census.

“CAIR is proud to partner with the U.S. Census Bureau to ensure American Muslims are fairly and accurately counted in the 2020 Census,” Nihad Awad, CAIR’s National Executive Director, said in a press release. “Full participation in the census ensures that American Muslims will be better represented in Congress and that their communities receive an equal share in state and federal programs.”

The census, which is conducted every decade, aims to count every living person inside the United States and its territories and collect data about the American people and the economy. In addition to allocating the number of seats in the U.S. House of Representatives that each state receives, the census also helps determine how more than $675 billion in federal funding is distributed in the form of public assistance or grant applications.

"CAIR wants to ensure that not only are American Muslim communities being fairly counted, but that their neighbors are getting a fair share in federal and state funding," the organization wrote in a statement.