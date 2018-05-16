Security World
Hamas leader says 50 Gazans killed were members of group
A Hamas official says in an interview that 50 of the Gazans killed in Monday’s clashes with Israeli troops were members of the terror group.
Salah Bardawil says of the “62 people martyred, 50 were Hamas.” Gaza’s Hamas-run health ministry earlier reported 60 Gazans were killed in the clashes.
IDF spokesman Jonathan Conricus shares the interview on Twitter, pointing to it as proof that the so-called peaceful protests were orchestrated by the terror group. – READ MORE
Help Support True Pundit’s Independent Voice by Contributing Today!
www.timesofisrael.com