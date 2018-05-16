Uncategorized
School Apologizes For ‘Most Likely To Bomb The U.S.’ Yearbook Superlative
It’s a yearbook controversy, which has a Valley charter school issuing an apology to parents Monday night.
Parents who just received the yearbook from Sonoran Science Academy were in disbelief after seeing a page in which a student with a Muslim first name was voted “most likely to bomb the U.S.”
Bree Brown has an 11-year-old daughter at the school and said her daughter showed her the post over the weekend and appeared disturbed by it.
“I looked down and read, most likely to bomb the U.S. and I just sat there for a second and thought, no way. This is not happening,” Brown said.
“I thought it was a joke, I didn’t believe her at first,” added her husband, Kian Brown. – READ MORE
