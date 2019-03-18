Half of Americans say Mueller’s investigation is a ‘witch hunt’: Poll

Half of the American electorate now agree with President Trump about special counsel Robert Mueller’s Russia collusion investigation.

The results from a USA TODAY/Suffolk University Poll released Monday show 50 percent of registered voters agree with Trump’s claim that he is the target of a “witch hunt” and that he has been subject to more investigations than his predecessors due to politics.

Forty-seven percent of respondents disagreed, while 3 percent had no opinion.

The poll was conducted following reports in recent weeks indicating Mueller was winding down after 34 people and three companies have been indicted or taken guilty pleas as part of the investigation, none having to do with Russian collusion. However, the special counsel’s office said Friday former Trump campaign official Rick Gates is still helping “several ongoing investigations,” indicating the probe still has a ways to go. – READ MORE