Family demands justice after illegal immigrant gets 14 months for hit-and-run that left man decapitated

The family of a North Carolina man who was struck and killed last September is demanding justice after the illegal immigrant convicted of the hit-and-run was given what the family says is a lenient sentence.

What are the details?

Neri Damian Cruz-Carmona, a 26-year-old illegal immigrant from Mexico, was arrested in Raleigh last September after police say he struck and killed26-year-old Jamar Rashaun Beach, who was riding a motorcycle.

The impact of the collision was so violent that it decapitated Beach, police said. And it gets worse: Instead of stopping to alert authorities of the accident, Cruz-Carmona fled from the scene with Beach’s mangled body in tow, according to WTVD-TV. Police believe Cruz-Carmona was intoxicated at the time of the accident.

Cruz-Carmona pled guilty Friday to felony hit-and-run causing serious death injury/death, the only charge prosecutors said they could bring in court. Law enforcement said they could not prove that Cruz-Carmona caused the accident or that he was driving while impaired.

A judge handed Cruz-Carmona the maximum sentence of 20-33 months in prison. And with credit for time served, he could be eligible for release in just 14 months, WTVD reported. – READ MORE