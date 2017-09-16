True Pundit

H.R. McMaster: ‘There is a military option’ for North Korea (VIDEO)

President Trump’s top national security aide said Friday there is a military option for handling North Korea’s missile and nuclear testing, even though it’s an option the Trump administration does not want to employ.

White House national security adviser H.R. McMaster said at the White Hous that the administration again wants new sanctions against North Korea to work. But he warned that the regime’s stepped up testing means that “we’re out of time.”

“We’ve been kicking the can down the road, and we’re out of road,” he said. “So for those who have said and commenting about the lack of a military option, there is a military option.” – READ MORE