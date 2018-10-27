Gunman on the run after shooting at synagogue; at least 8 reported dead

A police official says there are “multiple casualties” in a shooting near a synagogue in Pittsburgh.

Commander Jason Lando told reporters Saturday the shooting was reported near the Tree of Life Synagogue in the Squirrel Hill neighborhood.

He said the public should “shelter in place” and report any unusual activity.

Pittsburgh tweeted that there is an active shooter in the area of Wilkins and Shady avenues, and the synagogue is at that intersection. The tree-lined residential neighborhood of Squirrel Hill, about 10 minutes from downtown Pittsburgh, has a heavily Jewish population.

#BREAKING: Gunman is in custody- Police radio — ELINT News (@ELINTNews) October 27, 2018

At least two officers have been shot, at least three people were rescued from the basement. The shooter is in custody. Local hospitals are clearing emergency rooms to tend to patients. #Pittsburgh #TreeofLifeSynogogue #SynogogueShooting pic.twitter.com/DAdRkUCukr — Shevaun Bryan (@finessebryan) October 27, 2018

Squirrel Hill: Flash bang to the 3rd floor. — AccessMcCandless (@McCandlessNews) October 27, 2018

Jeff Finklestein of the #JewishFederation of #Pittsburgh says he believed 60-100 people were inside the synagogue. Officials say they are still clearing the building of any further threat. Continue to ask residents to stay indoors. "It's not a safe situation." @whnt pic.twitter.com/DNyha5pH6C — Shevaun Bryan (@finessebryan) October 27, 2018

READ MORE: