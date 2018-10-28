WATCH: Trump Speaks At ‘Young Black Leadership Summit’ — Just Look at How Enthusiastic the Crowd Is When He Enters

As his administration is showing “record-breaking economic results for black Americans,” President Donald Trump spoke at the “Young Black Leadership Summit” — where he received a huge welcome.

Trump’s entrance to the Young Black Leaders Summit. Wow. pic.twitter.com/DSs6k4MVjZ — Benny (@bennyjohnson) October 26, 2018

Several hundred young black conservative leaders chanted “We want Trump!” at the White House on Friday to share their support for the president.

“It is my great honor to be with so many brilliant, courageous, patriotic, and proud Americans,” President Trump addressed the crowd. “Seeing all of you here today fills me with an extraordinary confidence in America’s future.”

The room was filled with Make America Great Again hats as the crowd roared and began chanting “USA” when President Trump entered the room. – READ MORE