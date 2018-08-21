Gun-Toting Furniture Store Owner Turns the Tables on Would-Be Armed Robber

An Indiana furniture store owner turned the tables on a would-be armed robber last month, and it was all caught on camera.

According to the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department, the suspect walked into Decor Furniture on the morning of July 5. The suspect pulled out a gun and demanded money from owner Doyle Stinson, police said.

Stinson said he gave the suspect $10 from his wallet, but the suspect believed there would be more money in the owner’s office, so he marched Stinson to the back of the store.

“Once he gets me back to the back room, that was a mistake,” Stinson told Fox 59. “I go back here, I hit my silent alarm emergency button.”

"Once he gets me back to the back room, that was a mistake," Stinson told Fox 59. "I go back here, I hit my silent alarm emergency button."

Stinson told the station that he knew the would-be robber's gun wasn't loaded. "I knew when he pulled the hammer back on the automatic weapon there wasn't a bullet in the chamber," Stinson said, "I know the sound." When the pair got to his office, Stinson grabbed his own .40-caliber weapon. The suspect fled the store. Stinson took aim, but didn't fire because he saw a boy in front of the store and was concerned he would be hit by a stray bullet.