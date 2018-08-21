Sara Carter DESTROYS Trump-Basher Joe Scarborough: “You Are Just Propagating Lies and So Out of Control”

On Sunday, Joe Scarborough Once Again Revealed He Is Suffering From A Major Case Of Trump Derangement Syndrome And Said President Trump Is “unwell And Has Been Getting Progressively Worse Over The Past 18 Months,” — Of Course Without Providing Any Proof Whatsoever.

Anyone who has known Trump for years, and doesn’t have a stake in his political career or the GOP, says the same. He is unwell and has been getting progressively worse over the past 18 months. https://t.co/k1l3zAgwco — Joe Scarborough (@JoeNBC) August 19, 2018

Investigative reporter Sara Carter destroyed Joe Scarborough on Monday.

Sara Carter tweeted: What facts do you have? It appears that you are just propagating lies and so out of control. @realDonaldTrump is not unwell – what is unwell is the vast division the media rumor mill has become – you ignore the facts and chose a narrative that is based on hate.

What facts do you have? It appears that you are just propagating lies and so out of control. @realDonaldTrump is not unwell – what is unwell is the vast division the media rumor mill has become – you ignore the facts and chose a narrative that is based on hate. https://t.co/hfMNa3ChWn — Sara A. Carter (@SaraCarterDC) August 20, 2018

