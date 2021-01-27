Gun store says it won’t sell firearms, ammunition to Biden supporters: ‘Sorry for the inconvenience’

A Missouri gun store is turning more than a few heads after announcing that it’s not selling guns or ammunition to supporters of Democratic President Joe Biden.

Oh, and Trigger Firearms and Reloading in Jefferson City posted its Facebook message on Inauguration Day, no less:

“We don’t have guns or ammo for Biden supporters,” the post read. “Sorry for the inconvenience.”

It isn’t clear how many Biden supporters in the area took issue with the stance of Trigger Firearms and Reloading. But bear in mind that Missouri voters solidly supported former President Donald Trump (56.8%) in the 2020 election compared to Biden (41.4%), and that Jefferson City — the state capital — also leans conservative. – READ MORE

