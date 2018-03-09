Gun Store Owner Refused to Sell Parkland Gunman AR-15 — The Reason He Gave Shooter Is Chilling (VIDEO)

A Florida pawn shop owner claims that the Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School shooter attempted to purchase an AR-15 from him months before the school shooting but was turned away because of his age.

Nikolas Cruz tried to buy a gun from Coconut Creek Pawn & Guns, but the store owner refuses to sell firearms to anyone under 21.

“And I asked him, it’s the first question I ask everybody, ‘How old are you?’” the store owner stated in an interview. “And I believe he said, ‘Oh, I’m over 18.’ I said, ‘Are you under 21?’ He said, ‘Yes,’ and I said, ‘I don’t sell any firearms to under the age of 21.’” – READ MORE

