WATCH: Here’s A Whole Bunch Of Democrats Making False Claims About Guns

Second Amendment advocates frequently point out that many pushing for “common sense” gun control simply don’t understand guns and current gun laws and thus offer “common sense” solutions that simply aren’t based on reality. Can we really fix the “gun show loophole” if the “gun show loophole” doesn’t actually exist? How do we ban all automatic weapons if they’re already banned? How about clamping down on “rapid-fire magazines” or those pesky “heat-seeking bullets”?

The Washington Free Beacon had some fun this week at the expense of Democrats and their gun control activist allies in the media by producing an entertaining and at times head-scratching “supercuts” video appropriately titled “Democrats, Media Just Don’t Know Guns.” – READ MORE

Help Support True Pundit’s Independent Voice by Contributing Today! $ Donation Amount: We can only deliver independent news & Intel with your support. Keep our unique voice alive. Donate Now Select Payment Method PayPal

Credit Card

Bank Account Personal Info First Name * Last Name Email Address * Donation Total: $1