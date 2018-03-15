Gun safety expert: push to ban guns for those under 21 would have little or no effect on mass shootings

As high school students staged a national walkout, gun control advocates have called for laws raising the age for gun purchases to 21, but one report shows this would have little if any impact.

The Crime Prevention Research Center (CPRC) released a new report looking into the age distribution of mass public shooters in America, with a particular emphasis on whether raising the age of those purchasing guns would have made any difference in recent mass shootings.

CPRC President John Lott, Jr. concludes that, if the motivation for raising the age limit for gun ownership to 21 is the Parkland massacre, it’s “misplaced.”

Lott points to academic research, which he says is completely ignored by gun control advocates.

“We are all looking for magic bullets to stop crime, but it creates real problems,” Lott told Fox News. “It prevents 20-year-old women who were stalked from having guns for protection.”

He adds that previous research has shown increases in federal and state minimum age requirements found increases in murder rates and no effect on other crime rates.

Over the last 20 years, 85 percent of the mass public shootings were committed by people over 21 and half of those under 21 were already banned from purchasing guns. – READ MORE

