Shaq Calls for More Law Enforcement Funding, Not Gun Ban to Keep Kids Safe in School

Basketball legend Shaquille O’Neal called for more funding for law enforcement, not a ban on guns, as an answer for keeping American kids safe in school.

During an interview with WABC’s radio show “Curtis and Cosby,”he asserted that with more money, law enforcement could recruit more people. He suggested that the officers who aren’t ready to patrol the streets be put at schools for security.

“You put ’em in front of the schools, you put ’em behind the schools, you put ’em inside the schools, and we need to pass information,” O’Neal explained. “I would like to see police officers in schools, inner cities, private schools.”

O’Neal pointed to his own childhood as an example of the necessity of security. While growing up on a military base, there was always military police in front of and behind his school.

Since the shooting in Parkland, Florida, which occurred not far from O’Neal’s home in Fort Lauderdale, many have called for a ban on semi-automatic firearms similar to the AR-15 used by suspect Nikolas Cruz.

However, O’Neal noted that there are already 15 million weapons on the streets, so it isn’t realistic to expect people are going to turn them in even if there’s a ban. – READ MORE

