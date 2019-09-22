Gun Owner Stands Up to Beto O’Rourke: ‘I Cannot Defend Myself with a Fist’

A gun owner at a Beto O’Rourke rally in Colorado this week wasn’t having much of the 2020 Democratic primary candidate’s controversial proposal.

And when she spoke up against the Texas Democrat’s dramatic gun grab ideas, the crowd around her didn’t care much for that — and heckled her.

“I’m here to say, hell no you’re not,” a woman named Lauren Boebert told O’Rourke during a town hall in Aurora, Colorado, on Thursday, about his notion of taking away AR-15 guns from law-abiding Americans who may own them, as the Washington Examiner and other outlets reported.

“I have four children. I am 5-foot-0, 100 pounds,” the woman also said to him.

“I cannot really defend myself with a fist.”

"I want to know how you're going to legislate that because a criminal breaks the law, so all you're going to do is restrict law-abiding citizens, like myself," she also said.