Cory Booker memo warns candidate may not be in race ‘much longer’ without fundraising boost

Sen. Cory Booker’s presidential campaign manager is warning in a memo to staff that the Democratic senator from New Jersey must raise an additional $1.7 million by the end of the third quarter of fundraising – just 10 days away – or the campaign will not have a “legitimate long-term path forward.”

In the memo, campaign manager Addisu Demissie warned that following a weaker than expected cash haul during the early part of September, “the next 10 days will determine whether Cory Booker can stay in this race.”

The existence of the memo was first reported Saturday morning by NBC News, with Fox News confirming the news with multiple sources.

Two sources, who asked to remain anonymous to speak more freely, said it was no accident that the memo was leaked, and described it as an effort to spark a surge in fundraising over the next 10 days.