Guess What The New York Governor Blamed For State’s Budget Problems?

New York lost 48,510 residents between July 1, 2017 and July 1, 2018, according to the census bureau. It was one of only nine states that year to suffer a population loss.

Some of that loss comes from more people dying than being born, but its also obvious that high taxes in the state and a high cost of living make it unattractive for many Americans. But late last week, New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo, a Democrat, spun the news of a budget shortfall another way: It’s Florida’s fault

Darn that Sunshine State and its warmer climate and lower taxes!

Cuomo also blamed President Donald Trump’s tax law, which limited “federal deductions on real estate and other local taxes,” according to Bloomberg. This hurt states with high taxes, like New York and other states in the North East, and helped states with already low tax liabilities, like Florida.

"It was politically diabolical and also highly effective," Cuomo said, according to Bloomberg. "And if your goal is to help Republican states and hurt Democratic states this is the way to do it."