Group claims to have enough signatures to recall Oklahoma mayor who cut police funding

A group that launched an effort to oust an Oklahoma mayor who voted in June to slash police department funding has claimed to have gathered enough signatures on its recall petition, according to a report.

Norman Mayor Breea Clark, a Democrat, did not comment Friday on the effort to force her recall in a vote January, the Oklahoman reported.

A group called Unite Norman spent weeks gathering signatures on the recall petition.

The deadline for filing the petition was Friday, the paper reported. The group reported gathering the signatures from 20,560 Norman voters. They needed at least 18,124.

“What we just did was historic,” Unite Norman co-founder Russell Smith told supporters outside City Hall, the paper reported.

“It’s about the issues here in this town,” he said. “It’s about taking our town back. It’s about not having radicals in power. It’s about centering the shift.”

The signatures were submitted to Norman City Clerk Brenda Hall for verification. – READ MORE

