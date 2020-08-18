City To Reopen Public Schools As ‘Learning Centers’ — Charge $140 A Week Per Child

The public school system in Durham, NC, will reopen six schools – but not really.

The half dozen schools in the Durham Public Schools (DPS) system will operate six “learning centers,” and families who send their children there will pay $140 a week, plus a $35 registration fee.

North Carolina constitution: “The General Assembly shall provide by taxation and otherwise for a general and uniform system of free public schools, which shall be maintained at least nine months in every year, and wherein equal opportunities shall be provided for all students.” — Corey A. DeAngelis (@DeAngelisCorey) August 15, 2020

“Opening our school year remotely is the right decision to protect our students and staff from COVID-19,” said DPS Superintendent Pascal Mubenga, WRAL reported. “However, there are many families in Durham who need additional support during the school day. It will take a community effort to support each of these children, but DPS is doing its part.”

The DPS Learning Centers will provide a safe space to complete online learning, meals and snacks, and social-emotional activities. Students will be assigned to small pods with daily wellness screenings, distribution and required use of facemasks, and planned circulation and seating of six feet social distancing. – READ MORE

