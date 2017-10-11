Group calls for NFL boycott on Veterans Day – and already has 120,000 supporters

A Facebook group is calling for people to not watch or listen to NFL games on Veterans Day in a counterprotest to the players’ national anthem demonstrations.

The “Boycott the NFL” Facebook page has been “liked” by nearly 120,000, and is being followed by more than 122,000 people. The open community group simply explains, “Until millionaire football players stop protesting the National Anthem of the United States, we’ll be here.”

The group wants members to not watch or listen to any NFL games on Nov. 12 and 13 in deference to Veterans Day. This would affect all Sunday NFL games and the Monday Night Football game. – READ MORE