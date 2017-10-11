True Pundit

Group calls for NFL boycott on Veterans Day – and already has 120,000 supporters

A Facebook group is calling for people to not watch or listen to NFL games on Veterans Day in a counterprotest to the players’ national anthem demonstrations.

The “Boycott the NFL” Facebook page has been “liked” by nearly 120,000, and is being followed by more than 122,000 people. The open community group simply explains, “Until millionaire football players stop protesting the National Anthem of the United States, we’ll be here.”

The group wants members to not watch or listen to any NFL games on Nov. 12 and 13 in deference to Veterans Day. This would affect all Sunday NFL games and the Monday Night Football game. – READ MORE

  • Muriel Katz

    It’s on my 1 to 10 list of “Things to do that day”. #1, in fact.
    #BoycottTheNFL #BoycottNFLSponsors #MAGA #StandForOurFlag #GodBlessTheUSA

  • nomovies4me

    I boycott ALL games

  • gobluespartyon

    Not going to boycott the NFL like football way too much to give it up plus can’t miss my Lions play if they aren’t being blown out. NFL on Veterans Day will still have 14 to 13 million viewers than 120K that have signed up that weren’t NFL fans to begin with just wanted a reason not to watch football is all,

  • Tracy Flood

    Facebook can kiss my ass! I have Buccaneers, Dolphins, and Jaguars to track each week, and I will continue to watch the games. If players take a knee, it’s their right; it’s called FREE SPEECH!!!

  • Tracy Flood

    There is no rule in the National Football League forcing the players to stand for the National Anthem. I believe that Major League Baseball, Major League Soccer, the National Basketball Association, and the National Hockey League all have the rule, but not the NFL. I will continue to watch the Buccaneers, Dolphins, and Jaguars and I don’t give a damn what anyone else thinks. BTW, the pic by my comments is not me; I don’t know who it is. I also don’t know how it got there.