Angelina Jolie, Gwyneth Paltrow Say Weinstein Harassed Them

Actresses Angelina Jolie and Gwyneth Paltrow say they too were sexually harassed by Harvey Weinstein when they were starting their careers in Hollywood.

The list of accusers against Harvey Weinstein has continued to grow, with over a dozen women coming out to the The New Yorker early Tuesday. Now, Jolie and Paltrow have publicly spoken about their own experiences with Weinstein to The New York Times, who broke the story last week of Weinstein’s alleged decades of sexual abuse.

Paltrow says that when she was 22-years-old and was cast in the movie "Emma," Weinstein "summoned her to his [hotel] suite" and put his hands on her and suggested they massage each other. She says she rebuffed his advances and told then-boyfriend Brad Pitt about the incident. After Pitt confronted Weinstein, the Hollywood producer allegedly threatened Paltrow and told her not to share her story with anyone else.