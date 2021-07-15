Gretchen Whitmer Coronavirus Vaccination Raffle Gimmick Falls 95% Short of Goal

The Michigan vaccination raffle gimmick that Gov. Gretchen Whitmer (D-MI) touted failed to motivate many residents to get the shot for a chance to win millions in prizes.

“Less than 37,000 people in Michigan have gotten their first dose of a COVID-19 vaccine since the start of the program,” titled MI Shot to Win, which was announced July 1, NBC 25 reported.

Eager to change the subject from her scandals, Whitmer held a festive press conference shortly before the July 4 holiday weekend, promising the chance to win millions in tax dollars to those who registered after they received a coronavirus vaccine, including $50,000 daily drawings.

According to the Detroit Free Press, Whitmer was aiming to use the gimmick to reach her goal of 70 percent of residents receiving at least one dose of the vaccine. The objective was to raise the rate by 9 percentage points, or 768,000 newly vaccinated Michiganders.

Alas, the scheme fell more than 95 percent short of its goal.

“We’re not seeing our numbers skyrocket like we hoped,” Kalamazoo County Health Officer Jim Rutherford lamented to NBC 25. – READ MORE

