Purdue University President Daniels: Unvaccinated Students ‘Will Need to Make Their Own Arrangements’ to Stay Out of Class

In a Wednesday interview with CNN’s “New Day,” Purdue University President Mitch Daniels, formerly the governor of Indiana, shared that unvaccinated students at the school “will need to make their own arrangements” to stay out of class.

Although Purdue will not require students to get the vaccine, Daniels emphasized that “no special arrangements will be made” for the students who choose not to get it. He added those students would be required to “stay away from infecting others.”

“Certainly here at Purdue University, we are promoting the vaccine and encouraging it and enabling it everywhere we can,” Daniels advised. – READ MORE

