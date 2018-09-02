Gregg Jarrett: AG Sessions ‘Will Be Fired’ After Midterms Due to Carter Page Surveillance (VIDEO)

Fox News legal analyst Gregg Jarrett said Saturday on Fox & Friends that he believes Attorney General Jeff Sessions will be fired after the midterm elections.

His comments come after a court filing uncovered by Judicial Watch revealed that no FISA court hearings were held regarding warrants to spy on former Trump campaign aide Carter Page.

Jarrett said Saturday that the Supreme Court should get involved in order to prevent future abuses.

He said that a show cause hearing should be held to determine why Justice Department and FBI officials involved shouldn’t be held in contempt.

.@GreggJarrett: “I think after the election, Jeff Sessions will be fired.” pic.twitter.com/O1R76oVUZU — Fox News (@FoxNews) September 1, 2018

The Justice Department released documents in July that were used by the government to justify the FISA surveillance warrant against Page. – READ MORE

President Trump has personally been lobbying Republican senators to flip on Attorney General Jeff Sessions, Politico reported Wednesday.

Politico reported that Trump, angry with his attorney general, talked about firing Sessions last week during a phone call with Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-S.C.). Graham last week said that Trump is “very likely” to fire Sessions and that the president was entitled to an attorney general “he has faith in.”

Trump, according to the outlet, also has “complained loudly” to several other Republican senators about Sessions, GOP staff told Politico.

The outlet reported that Graham and Judiciary Chairman Chuck Grassley(R-Iowa) have been frustrated with Sessions’s opposition to a criminal justice reform bill they have been pushing.

Spokespeople for Graham and the White House declined to comment to Politico, and Trump’s attorney, Rudy Giuliani, did not return Politico’s call seeking comment on the report. – READ MORE