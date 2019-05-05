GREAT AGAIN: CNN praises Trump economy — ‘Frankly, it is huge’, Unemployment at ‘generational lows’ (VIDEO)

The economy is so good, even CNN has to report on it.

In the last two days, the network has run at least two segments praising the Trump economy and acknowledging that Americans are crediting the President with the strong performance.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=dw1NAxorJNo

“The Labor Department has released the April jobs report and frankly, it is huge,” host John Berman told viewers, adding they are “historic numbers.”

"That unemployment rate — 3.6 percent — that's the lowest since 1969," business reporter Christine Romans said.