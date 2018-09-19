Grassley suggests last-minute Kavanaugh hearing could be canceled if accuser doesn’t accept invite

Senate Judiciary Committee Chairman Chuck Grassley on Tuesday raised the possibility that next week’s high-stakes open hearing to examine the sexual assault allegation against Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh could be canceled if the accuser doesn’t accept the committee’s invitation.

Grassley, R-Iowa, scheduled a hearing for Monday for Kavanaugh and accuser Christine Blasey Ford to answer questions from senators about the allegation. But Grassley said during a Tuesday radio interview that his office has reached out several times to Ford and her attorneys to discuss her allegation, but has heard nothing back.

“We have reached out to her in the last 36 hours three or four times by email and we have not heard from them, and it kind of raises the question, do they want to come to the public hearing or not?” Grassley said on The Hugh Hewitt Show.

Asked whether there would be a hearing if Ford did not agree to appear, Grassley suggested he couldn’t see a reason to hold one.

“What would be the purpose of the hearing if Dr. Ford doesn’t want to respond?” Grassley said.

Ford declining to appear Monday wouldn't neccessarily automatically kill the hearing. Another member of the committee, Utah Sen. Orrin Hatch, said "I think so" when reporters asked Tuesday if Republicans would still have the hearing with Ford absent.

Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-S.C.) said he wants to know who paid for a polygraph test taken by the woman accusing Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh of sexual assault.

Christine Blasey Ford came forward on Sunday to publicly discuss her allegations against Kavanaugh for the first time, describing an incident she says happened between the two in high school.

The Washington Post reported that Ford took a polygraph test administered by a former FBI agent in August, at the recommendation of her attorney. The results found that she was being truthful in her story.