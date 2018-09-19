Rubio asks DOJ to determine if Kerry violated federal laws meeting with Iranian officials

Sen. Marco Rubio, R-Fla., requested that the Justice Department look into whether former Secretary of State John Kerry violated federal laws by meeting with the Iranian foreign minister, a move already blasted by top Trump administration officials.

In a letter to Attorney General Jeff Sessions on Tuesday obtained exclusively by Fox News, Rubio said that Americans “deserve to know that U.S. laws are enforced regardless of any individual’s past position.” He encouraged the department to determine whether Kerry violated the Logan Act or the Foreign Agents Registration Act.

The Logan Act prohibits unauthorized personnel to negotiate with a foreign government in relation to any disputes with the U.S., whereas the Foreign Agents Registration Act is a statute that requires persons or companies acting on behalf of foreign governments, political parties or individuals to disclose details of their interactions.

Last week, Secretary of State Mike Pompeo blasted his predecessor for “actively undermining” U.S. policy by holding meetings with Mohammad Javad Zarif since leaving office. Pompeo called it “unseemly and unprecedented” and “beyond inappropriate.”

"You can't find precedent for this in U.S. history, and Secretary Kerry ought not to engage in that kind of behavior," Pompeo said.

White House insiders are pushing a criminal indictment for former Secretary of State John Kerry’s meddling in U.S. diplomacy and what began as quiet discussions are now gaining steam in the mainstream, insiders confirm.

Mike Huckabee reacted Sunday on “Fox & Friends” to former Secretary of State John Kerry for holding private meetings with Iranian officials.

Former Secretary of State John Kerry is being slammed for conducting shadow diplomacy with Iran after admitting to multiple meetings with Iranian officials behind the backs of Trump administration officials — including over the scrapped nuclear deal.

An administration official on Thursday told Fox News Kerry’s meetings are “shameful,” pointing out what Iranian-backed militias are doing to kill and injure people in Syria, Iraq and Yemen.

Other Republicans suggested it may not even be legal.

Huckabee said Kerry could be suited for the first successful prosecution of the Logan Act of 1799, which prohibits conducting unauthorized diplomacy with governments in dispute with the United States.