Grassley On FBI Report: ‘There’s Nothing In It. I’ll Be Voting To Confirm Judge Kavanaugh’

Senate Judiciary Chairman Chuck Grassley read the FBI supplemental report on Brett Kavanaugh and declared, “There’s nothing in it that we didn’t already know.”

The senator was briefed on the report at 8 a.m. Thursday and released a statement soon after promising a vote for Kavanaugh.

“It’s time to vote. I’ll be voting to confirm Judge Kavanaugh,” he said.

Grassley also said, “I trust that career agents of the FBI have done their work independent of political or partisan considerations. That’s exactly what senators from both sides asked for. Now it’s up to senators to fulfill their Constitutional duty and make a judgement.” READ MORE: