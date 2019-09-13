GRAPHIC VIDEO: Bank Robber Goes Down in Flames During Fatal 131 mph Police Chase

WILD.

A bank robbery suspect crashed and died while trying to escape Texas cops in a car chase that topped 130 mph, police say.

Two men robbed a bank about 11:30 a.m. Thursday in Wharton, a small town about an hour southwest of Houston, police said in a news release. The robbers got away, but cops received information that one of the suspects was driving in Lufkin roughly seven hours later, police said.

A police officer and constable pursued the suspect driving a black Dodge Challenger, police said. They drove in front and behind the car with their sirens wailing, video shows. The constable also tried to shoot out the suspect’s tires, police said.

Cops further up the road set up spike strips, and the driver ran over them, police said. Then he spun off the road and crashed into a line of trees bordering a golf course, video shows.

“It’s on fire,” the constable said, video shows.

READ MORE: