FBI JOKE: Rich Hollywood Actress Gets SLAP ON WRIST for College Cheating Scandal

Another ‘big case’ by the FBI fizzles out hard.

Actress Felicity Huffman, one of the biggest names caught up in a college-admissions scandal that rocked elite universities around the country, was sentenced to 14 days behind bars on Friday for her role in the sweeping scam.

She faced five years in prison.

“I am deeply sorry to the students, schools, and universities, that are impacted by my actions,” Huffman said, while choking up as she read a prepared statement.

“I take full responsibility for my actions and as a first step for making amends for my crime. I will accept whatever punishment you deem appropriate.”

The one-time Oscar nominee, who came to court holding hands with her actor husband, William H. Macy, will also have to pay a fine of $30,000 and perform 250 hours of community service under the sentence handed down by U.S. District Judge Indira Talwani.

She should have fought these Bozos. Case looked very thin. Wray needed a case to make headlines and he tossed this POS together while real criminals — like the Clinton Cartel — rack up the cash and the FBI looks the other way. Smoke & Mirrors. https://t.co/czJ2E8s8Ma — Mike 'Thomas Paine' Moore (@Thomas1774Paine) September 13, 2019

