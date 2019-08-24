Grand Jury Subpoenas Issued For Up To 20 Officers At NYC Prison Where Epstein Died

Up to twenty employees at the Manhattan Metropolitan Correctional Facility (MMC) where Jeffrey Epstein died have been subpoenaed in connection with the wealthy pedophile’s unbelievable suicide.

Federal investigators obtained the grand jury subpoenaes while trying to understand what exactly happened leading up to Epstein’s suicide in what CNN reports to be “a new and significant phase in what appears to be a criminal investigation into the workers responsible for Epstein’s detention.”

Epstein was found hanged in his cell in the early morning hours nearly two weeks ago. The multimillionaire financier was awaiting trial on charges that he’d run a sex trafficking ring involving underage girls. The suicide of one of highest-profile federal inmates was said to have deeply angered top officials at the Justice Department, and investigators with the FBI and the Justice Department’s Inspector General’s Office have been probing the circumstances that led up to it. –CNN

On Wednesday, Attorney General William Barr said that several witnesses “were not cooperative,” and had “required having union representatives and lawyers before we could schedule interviews.” Barr has ordered the FBI and the Justice Department’s inspector general to probe Epstein’s August 10 suicide. Also under review is a prior attempt from July 23 in which Epstein reportedly told his lawyers that then-cellmate Nicholas Tartaglione “roughed him up.”

Tartaglione has denied hurting Epstein, and recently asked a judge to transfer him out of MCC and into another prison after reportedly receiving death threats from guards – including that there would be a "price to pay" if he talks about Epstein's death.