HuffPost Sued for Defamation in Kavanaugh Article

A Mississippi man is suing HuffPost and its former reporter Ashley Feinberg for claiming that he was responsible for the death of Robert F. Kennedy’s son David in a story on then-Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh.

At the height of the controversy over a series of sexual assault allegations made against Kavanaugh, the liberal outlet published a piece headlined “Former Student: Brett Kavanaugh’s Prep School Party Scene Was A ‘Free-For-All.'”

The anonymous former student who served as Feinberg’s source cited the 1984 overdose death of David Kennedy as the catalyst for change at Georgetown Prep. Feinberg, now at Slate, wrote that “two students — David’s brother Doug, and his friend Derrick Evans — had helped score the coke.”

Evans, an African-American professor and community activist who attended Georgetown Prep on a full scholarship, filed a defamation lawsuit Wednesday claiming HuffPost made no effort to contact him before accusing him of a crime that led to a man’s death. The complaint chalks the inaccuracies in the piece up to a “zeal to create a sensational article about Judge Brett Kavanaugh’s years at and thereby drive traffic to its website.”

“Indeed, if Ms. Feinberg or her HuffPost editors had done even the most basic research of publicly available sources, she and they would have known, if they did not already know, that Mr. Evans actively assisted law enforcement in identifying and prosecuting the individuals who actually sold the illegal narcotics,” the lawsuit reads. – READ MORE