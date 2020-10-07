Grand Jury Indicts Netflix Over ‘Lewd’ Depiction of Underage Girls in ‘Cuties’

The streaming service Netflix is in hot water for broadcasting the French-Senegalese movie Cuties, which drew scorn on social media.

Even after parents and viewers panned the website for its decision to stream the movie—full of scantily clad, suggestively dancing children—the company aired it.

And now the streaming giant has been indicted in the state of Texas for depicting a lewd exhibition of the pubic area of a partially clothed child, The New York Post reports. The indictment identifies the movie as Cuties, aka Mignonnes, which began streaming on the service on Sept. 9.

“Netflix, Inc. indicted by grand jury in Tyler Co., Tx for promoting material in Cuties film which depicts lewd exhibition of pubic area of a clothed or partially clothed child who was younger than 18 yrs of age which appeals to the prurient interest in sex #Cuties #txlege,” Rep. Matt Schaefer (R-Texas) said on Twitter. – READ MORE

