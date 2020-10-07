Michelle Obama Attacks ‘Racist’ Trump, Defends BLM Rioting: ‘Only A Tiny Fraction’ Violent

In a Biden campaign video released Tuesday, former First Lady Michelle Obama attacked “racist” President Donald Trump and defended Black Lives Matter protests, some of whom eventually turned violent, rationalizing that the BLM movement is “overwhelmingly peaceful” and their violence makes up “only a tiny fraction” of the group’s demonstrations.

“But right now, the president and his allies are trying to tap into that frustration and distract from his breathtaking failures by giving folks someone to blame other than them,” Mrs. Obama said in the video. “They’re stoking fears about Black and Brown Americans, lying about how minorities will destroy the suburbs, whipping up violence and intimidation — and they’re pinning it all on what’s been an overwhelmingly peaceful movement for racial solidarity.”

“It’s true, research backs it up; only a tiny fraction of demonstrations have had any violence at all,” claimed the former First Lady. “So what the president is doing is, once again, patently false. It’s morally wrong, and yes, it is racist.”

“But that doesn’t mean it won’t work,” Mrs. Obama continued. “Because this is a difficult time, a confusing time, and when people hear these lies and these crazy conspiracies repeated over, and over, and over again, they don’t know what to think. With everything going on in their lives, they don’t have time to fact-check falsehoods being spread throughout the Internet, and even reasonable people might get scared.” – READ MORE

