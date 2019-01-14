Graham: Trump’s ‘not going to give in’ on shutdown fight

Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-S.C.) said Sunday that he’s urged President Trumpto open up the government for a short period of time so lawmakers can attempt to broker an end to the ongoing government shutdown, but was adamant that the president is “not going to give in” on his demands to fund a border wall.

Graham said on “Fox News Sunday” that he spoke with Trump on Sunday morning, when the president indicated an emergency declaration to construct his desired wall along the southern border is a last resort.

“I would urge him to open up the government for a short period of time, like three weeks, before he pulls the plug” on a legislative solution, Graham said.

Graham, who has said he would support Trump declaring an emergency, voiced frustrations that Democrats have in the past voted in favor of funding barriers along the border, but have refused to support Trump’s wall.

“It really does perplex me how you expect this to end when you tell the president of the United States, ‘you can’t get … $1 for a wall when in the past Democrats have appropriated billions for the wall,’ ” Graham said.

“What’s he supposed to do, just give in?” Graham added. “He’s not going to give in.”

Graham said he believes the president may be willing to reach a deal that would include border wall funding and protections for beneficiaries of the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals (DACA) program, as well as those receiving temporary protected status. – READ MORE