‘They’d Rather Have Open Borders Than an Open Government’: McCarthy Nails Dems Over Failed Border Wall Talks (VIDEO)

Negotiations between Republicans and Democrats over the partial government shutdown have been at a standstill, and House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy (R-Calif.) on Saturday claimed Democrats are to blame.

The leadership teams from both sides have met several times, but no progress has been made between the two sides, prompting a record-breaking government shutdown. So far, President Donald Trump has said he would be willing to keep the government shut down for “years” to secure his $5 billion request for wall funding.

Democrats, on the other hand, have only offered up one dollar toward wall funding and have dubbed the shutdown “the Trump shutdown.”

McCarthy, however, doesn’t see it that way. During an interview with Fox News’ Jeanine Pirro, he explained how Trump has been willing to negotiate, but Democrats haven’t brought any counter-offers beyond their starting point of one dollar. – READ MORE