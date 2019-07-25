Graham Says It’s ‘Clear’ Mueller ‘Was Not in Charge’ of Probe and Trump Is ‘Stronger’ After Testimony (VIDEO)

Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-S.C.) isn’t sure former Special Counsel Robert Mueller was “in charge” of the investigation.

Mueller appeared before two House committees on Wednesday to testify about his 448-page final report — released on April 18 — into President Donald Trump’s 2016 campaign and Russian meddling.

Responding to Mueller’s testimony, Graham told Fox News late Wednesday that he believes “after today, the Mueller report is in name only.”

“It clearly wasn’t the Mueller report,” he added. “It’s just a name. I had more to do with the Mueller report than probably he did.” – READ MORE