Report: Bill Clinton Had Contact With Epstein Far Earlier Than He Said In Statement, And Here’s Proof

Two days after billionaire financier Jeffrey Epstein was arrested on charges of “sexually exploit and abus dozens of minor girls” between 2002 and 2005, a Clinton spokesperson released a statement about Clinton’s contact with Epstein.

“In 2002 and 2003, President Clinton took a total of four trips on Jeffrey Epstein’s airplane: one to Europe, one to Asia, and two to Africa, which included stops in connection with the work of the Clinton Foundation,” the statement read. “Staff, supporters of the foundation, and his Secret Service detail traveled on every leg of every trip. He had one meeting with Epstein in his Harlem office in 2002, and around the same time made one brief visit to Epstein’s New York apartment with a staff member and his security detail. He’s not spoken to Epstein in well over a decade, and he has never been to Little St. James Island, Epstein’s ranch in New Mexico, or his residence in Florida,” Clinton’s spokesman added.

Clinton’s preemptive statement has already been found to have left out key details, including the former president and Epstein attending the same fundraiser in 1995and flight records indicating that Clinton had been on Epstein’s “Lolita Express” over two-dozen times, taking “at least six trips, not four,” according to The Washington Examiner. But a new report by Emily Shugerman and Suzi Parker published by The Daily Beast Wednesday presents evidence that the contact between the two men was even more extensive and went back even further, as early as 1993, “casting doubt on the oft-circulated narrative that the two only began associating after Clinton left office.”

“As early as 1993, records show, Epstein donated $10,000 to the White House Historical Association and attended a donors’ reception hosted by Bill and Hillary Clinton,” the report reads. “Around the same time, according to a source familiar with the connection, Epstein visited presidential aide Mark Middleton several times at the White House. Two years later, businesswoman Lynn Forester de Rothschild wrote a personal letter to Clinton thanking him for their talk about the financier.” – READ MORE