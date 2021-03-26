Graham Says ‘Deal-Maker’ Biden Is ‘AWOL or Doesn’t Exist’

Sen. Lindsey Graham (S-S.C.) does not recognize Joe Biden as the person he knew during the president’s time in the Senate.

During an interview with the Washington Examiner, Graham was asked how different Biden is from the senator he once worked with.

“The Joe Biden that we know that would be a deal-maker, that would find a way forward on an infrastructure bill, is AWOL or doesn’t exist. I don’t know what’s happened to the Biden administration,” Graham said.

Graham has not spoken to Biden since he was elected, “He called me up before the election while he was president-elect. Mitch McConnell hasn’t talked to him.”

He called Biden’s border policies “tragic” and “dangerous.” Graham argued the agenda Democrats are pushing is the most “radical” in the history of American politics. – READ MORE

