Joe Biden Says He Plans To Run For Re-Election In 2024

President Joe Biden, the oldest person to ever serve as president of the United States, said in his first solo press conference Thursday afternoon that he expects to run for re-election in 2024, but then he declined to give a definitive answer later in the press conference when a reporter suggested he had made news with his comment.

“Have you decided whether you are going to run for re-election in 2024? You haven’t set up a re-election campaign yet, as your predecessor had by this time,” asked CBS News White House correspondent Nancy Cordes.

Biden, 78, offered a chuckle, suggesting that former President Donald Trump “needed to” promptly set up a re-election campaign, before providing a simple answer to the question: “My plan is to run for re-election. That’s my expectation.” By the time the 2024 general election were to come around, Biden would be several weeks short of his 82nd birthday.

Moments after Biden’s remarks, however, the president hedged his comment when a different reporter suggested that he had made news by “saying you are going to run for re-election.” Biden immediately interrupted the reporter, emphasizing that he had “said that is my expectation.” – READ MORE

Listen to the insightful Thomas Paine Podcast Below --